Fei USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $260,787.78 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $13.36 million and approximately $260,787.78 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,777.60 or 1.00096695 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00013502 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00171930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,899,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,641,034 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,757,317.64519568 with 13,498,650.26243339 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95876905 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $36,042.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars.

