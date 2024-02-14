Apollo Currency 24-Hour Volume Reaches $189.37 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $637,577.50 and approximately $189.37 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00080464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00019671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.