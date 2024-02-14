Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.70% of Avient worth $22,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $29,313,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,270,000 after acquiring an additional 813,249 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,376,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,279,000 after acquiring an additional 617,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Avient by 19,776.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,218,000 after acquiring an additional 561,248 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Avient Price Performance

Avient stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,106,491.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Further Reading

