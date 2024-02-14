Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $368.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.44 and a 200-day moving average of $271.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.56.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

