Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $958.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,343,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,730,000 after acquiring an additional 148,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $101,242,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,164,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,674,000 after acquiring an additional 875,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,503,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,501 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

