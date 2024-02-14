Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Safehold Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of SAFE opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.65%.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Safehold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Safehold by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

