GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

Shares of GP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. 28,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on GreenPower Motor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.