Truepoint Inc. Invests $570,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,568,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,213,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,797 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. 1,510,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,889. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

