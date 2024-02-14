CPR Investments Inc. Buys 94 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CPR Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.0% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,321,000 after buying an additional 56,124 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,459,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,751. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $389.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.73 and its 200-day moving average is $355.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

