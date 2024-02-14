Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.220-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.40 EPS.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.64. 20,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,080. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $107.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

