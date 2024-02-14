Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Announces Earnings Results

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Hyliion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYLN traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,567.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hyliion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Hyliion by 65.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 1,107.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

