Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Announces Earnings Results

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:HYLN traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.56.
In other news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,567.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
