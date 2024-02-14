Herc (NYSE:HRI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI stock remained flat at $141.19 during trading on Wednesday. 72,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.29. Herc has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp cut shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,739,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Herc by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Herc by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,410,000 after acquiring an additional 116,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

