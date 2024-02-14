Truepoint Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.21. 1,331,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,415. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

