Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 9,600 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 124,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 37.9% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $124.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

