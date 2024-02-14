Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,585,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,267,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.48 and a 200 day moving average of $235.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.