Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 529 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,649 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Shell were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
SHEL traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.60. 1,779,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,192. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
