Banco de Sabadell S.A Trims Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.53. 332,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $66.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $11,818,145.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $529,976.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $11,818,145.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,976.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,832,091. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

