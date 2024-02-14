Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.90. 179,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,467. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.55. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.