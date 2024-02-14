Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.74, Briefing.com reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. Navios Maritime Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 4.1 %

NMM stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. 159,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,499. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $926.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on NMM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.