Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.480-1.880 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 17.7 %

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Resideo Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Resideo Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $188,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.