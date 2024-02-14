Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO.B remained flat at $390.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.69. Watsco has a one year low of $271.81 and a one year high of $422.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.