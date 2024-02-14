DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.700-9.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DaVita also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.70-9.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get DaVita alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Stock Up 8.3 %

NYSE:DVA traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.03. 818,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.01. DaVita has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $128.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after purchasing an additional 260,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DaVita by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.