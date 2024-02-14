Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. 373,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,544,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,349,000 after buying an additional 606,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $5,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.