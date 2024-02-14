Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,061,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $325,230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,316,000 after purchasing an additional 195,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $3.50 on Wednesday, reaching $127.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,265. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $231.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

