Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $10.22 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 481,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,453,000 after buying an additional 97,933 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $1,518,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 99,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,711. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

