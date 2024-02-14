Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,167,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.07% of Seagate Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 117.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,743. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.