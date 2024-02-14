Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $94.63 and last traded at $92.87, with a volume of 636262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.27.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.
Welltower Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
