Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $94.63 and last traded at $92.87, with a volume of 636262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

Welltower Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.