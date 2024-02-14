239,539 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 239,539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.39% of Rapid7 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 30.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rapid7 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 74,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,376. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.