Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys Shares of 160,413 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,321,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,858,000 after purchasing an additional 144,326 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 593,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.15. 329,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

