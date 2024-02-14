Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $559,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,168,439. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

