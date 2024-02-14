Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.20. 185,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,513. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average of $122.99.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

