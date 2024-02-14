Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 983,084 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 983,084 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.67% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $86,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 263.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,721. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,970 shares of company stock valued at $253,807. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

