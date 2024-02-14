Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,399 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $80,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.80.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $130.77. 208,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.75 and its 200-day moving average is $109.72. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

