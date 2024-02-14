362,696 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 362,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,000. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.49. 900,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. The company has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $65.61.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

