Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 488 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Sysco were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,823. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

