Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,874,571 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,611,000. FedEx comprises about 17.3% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $388,787,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,434 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $498,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $236.48. The stock had a trading volume of 294,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,435. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.39. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

