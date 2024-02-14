Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,867,934 shares of company stock valued at $464,945,628 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.55. The stock had a trading volume of 525,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95. The firm has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

