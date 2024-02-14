Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 12,206 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $101,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $414.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.80. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

