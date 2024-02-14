Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $166.40 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,240 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.11% of NIKE worth $166,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 13,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 315,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,155,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.95. 2,094,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,497,083. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

