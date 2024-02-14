TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $971-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.64 million. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.570-3.740 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -57.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,735,000 after acquiring an additional 108,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,456,000 after acquiring an additional 92,946 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

