Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.75

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 101102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

TGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. Textainer Group’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 128.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 342,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 192,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

