Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 208,267 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 0.9% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Illumina were worth $550,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.70. The stock had a trading volume of 542,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.