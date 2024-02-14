Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 257,503 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,209,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257,503 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.35% of Block worth $363,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at about $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Block by 16.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,776,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after buying an additional 127,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $197,178.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,068,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

NYSE SQ traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,303,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,978. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of -138.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.08.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

