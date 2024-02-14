Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $91,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after acquiring an additional 766,687 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,502,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 690,887 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

