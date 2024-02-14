QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.55% from the company’s current price.

QDEL has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

QDEL traded down $20.63 on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,246,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,067. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.85 and a beta of 0.21.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,410,000 after buying an additional 160,782 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,330,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,244,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after purchasing an additional 551,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 80,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

