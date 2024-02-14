Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 46,136 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,136 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $74,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 770,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $2,078,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Arcosa Trading Up 1.3 %

Arcosa stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.66. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $84.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

