Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Acquires 750 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares accounts for 1.7% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $1,477.55. 18,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,552.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,439.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,408.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

