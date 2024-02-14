Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 246,212 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,428,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,212 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.63% of AZEK worth $72,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter valued at $124,000.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.65. 572,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.72.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

