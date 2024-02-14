Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,902 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.21% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $70,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $21,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 292,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 157.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,190 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 212,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,566. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $16,478,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,645,668 shares in the company, valued at $629,926,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,645,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,926,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,867 shares of company stock worth $51,068,588 over the last three months. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

