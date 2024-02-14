Banco de Sabadell S.A Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.8% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,148,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,648,000 after purchasing an additional 544,298 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DVY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.63. 162,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,618. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

